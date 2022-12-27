Man Who Wielded Sword In Buangkok Gets 18 Months’ Jail & 6 Strokes Of Cane

Man Who Slashed Vehicles & A Pedestrian In Buangkok Pleads Guilty To 3 Charges

In March, videos of a man brandishing a sword and swinging it at cars at Buangkok Crescent emerged, shocking many Singaporeans.

On Tuesday (27 Dec), Fadhil Yusop pleaded guilty to three charges, including a rash act endangering life and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to 18 years’ jail and six strokes of the cane, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Slashed cars & pedestrian with sword on 14 Mar

On 14 Mar, around noon, Fadhil left his house with a samurai sword about 63cm long.

At about 2.15pm, he went to Buangkok Crescent and walked to the middle of the road with the sword in his right hand.

As vehicles drove by, he swung the sword at them, causing damage to four vehicles. Repair works cost up to S$1,000.

Shortly after, a man holding groceries was approaching a traffic light junction and waiting for it to turn green.

He then noticed Fadhil standing in the middle of the road, slashing vehicles.

Using his phone, the man recorded Fadhil’s actions. Shortly after, Fadhil approached him and slashed him three times on his arm and shoulder.

They fell to the ground.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), passers-by soon ran over and managed to pin Fadhil to the ground.

Found to have taken unknown pills

Police later arrested Fadhil. During a raid of his house, two packets of yellow pills were found, reported ST.

The victim was conveyed to the hospital with abrasions and cuts.

He was given three days’ medical leave and incurred medical bills of S$110.

Sentenced to 18 months’ jail & six strokes of cane

In court, the prosecutor asked for 18 to 24 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane for Fadhil.

He argued that Fadhil has previous convictions, such as criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

TODAY reported that one charge of carrying an offensive weapon was among the charges taken into consideration for Fadhil’s sentence.

In response, the defence asked for a lower jail term.

He said Fadhil is not currently able to provide restitution for the S$2,500 incurred in damages.

However, he plans to do so once he is released. He also accepts responsibility for his actions and “extends his apologies to everyone”.

Fadhil pleaded guilty to three charges, including a rash act endangering life and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The 38-year-old was given 18 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane. Two other charges were considered in sentencing.

