Man With Sword In Buangkok Will Be Charged On 16 Mar

By now, most of Singapore would have seen footage of a man dangerously swinging a sword in Buangkok on Monday (14 Mar). In case you’re not up to date, here’s what happened:

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has since shared more information about the incident and the 37-year-old offender.

In a statement on Tuesday (15 Mar), SPF shared that the man had taken “unknown pills” before leaving home with the katana.

Image from Telegram video

The man also has an existing record of violent offences and was most recently released from prison in July 2020.

Man with sword in Buangkok had consumed “unknown pills”

In a Facebook statement on Tuesday (15 Mar), SPF shared that the 37-year-old man will be charged for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Source

SPF said preliminary investigations found that the man had consumed “unknown pills” before leaving his residence with the sword.

The police subsequently raided the man’s house and seized 2 packets of “yellow pills” of an undisclosed nature.

Released from prison in Jul 2020

Worryingly, this isn’t the first time the man has been involved in dangerous acts.

According to SPF, he was last released from prison on 30 Jul 2020 after serving a 9-month sentence for violence and other offences against public servants.

The 37-year-old had also been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) where he was diagnosed with substance use disorder.

The man will be charged on Wednesday (16 Mar) for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Police commend passers-by for restraining him

The police were alerted to the incident at about 1.56pm on Monday (14 Mar). The man had apparently swung a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopped oncoming traffic.

With the aid of 6 members of the public, the police swiftly arrested him.

Source

Prior to the moments captured in viral clips, the man reportedly had a “brief altercation” with members of the public at the lift lobby of his block.

He then jaywalked across the road and allegedly struck 5 passing cars using his katana.

Image from Telegram video

Moments later, the 37-year-old proceeded to the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square Mall and swung the weapon at another man.

Image from Telegram video

Seeing this, 6 passers-by arrived at the scene and helped to restrain him.

Despite the swift intervention, 2 members of the public suffered injuries:

One man suffered 2 superficial slash wounds on his left arm and was conveyed to the hospital

Another man suffered abrasions on his left knee

The police took the opportunity to commend the 6 individuals who helped to detain the man, preventing him from causing more harm.

In light of their courage and public-spiritedness, SPF will be presenting them with an award in due time.

Preliminary investigations do not suggest that the incident is an act of terror.

Hope the man receives the help he needs

It’s concerning enough to hear of such an incident unfolding in our heartlands, let alone in broad daylight.

While information regarding the case remains scarce, we hope the man receives all the help he needs.

MS News wishes the 2 injured individuals a speedy and smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Telegram and SG Kaypoh 人！on Facebook.