Man Allegedly Tasers 2 Police Officers After Chase In Kampong Glam, Gets Arrested & Charged

Man Allegedly Tasers 2 Police Officers Repeatedly During Struggle, They Sustain Injuries

When the police are engaged in a confrontation with a suspect, they might use a taser to subdue them.

Unexpectedly, though, two police officers were allegedly tasered themselves by a suspect they were chasing in Kampong Glam.

The man was eventually arrested and charged in court.

Police stopped a speeding vehicle along Victoria Street

In a Facebook post on Monday (30 Oct), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident took place on Sunday (29 Oct) morning at about 2.50am.

It all started when two Traffic Police officers saw a speeding vehicle when they were conducting a vehicular patrol along Victoria Street.

When they signalled for the driver to pull over, he stopped along the second lane of the road instead.

After they asked for his NRIC and driving licence, he showed them only his NRIC.

The officers then instructed him to move his car to the side of the road to avoid obstructing other road users further.

Man flees on foot, police officers give chase

The man initially appeared compliant, stopping his car near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.

However, he suddenly fled on foot, carrying with him a black object resembling the handle of a weapon, among other belongings.

The officers gave chase and managed to corner him at a back alley near Jalan Klapa, which is between Victoria Street and North Bridge Road.

Man tasers police officers repeatedly

Undeterred, the man put up a struggle, during which his belongings dropped, including a samurai sword with a black handle.

The man then allegedly took out a stun device and tased the officers repeatedly.

Despite being tasered, the officers managed to subdue the man.

They had help from a 22-year-old passer-by, who happened to be an off-duty full-time national serviceman (NSF) from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Stun device, weapons & drugs seized from man

The man, who is 38 years old, was arrested for various offences, including the alleged attack with a stun device.

He was identified by The Straits Times (ST) as Muhammed Firdaus Amir Musa.

A number of items were found in the man’s possession and seized as case exhibits, namely:

a stun device one samurai sword two knuckledusters various drug paraphernalia controlled drugs comprising: a total of about 236g of ‘Ice’

11g of heroin

56 Erimin-5 tablets

two ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

The SPF noted that a stun device is a prohibited item in Singapore.

The man was charged in court on Monday (30 Oct).

Police officers suffer injuries

As for the police officers, one of them was allegedly tasered on his back four times within a span of 10 minutes.

The 32-year-old suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs from the alleged attack.

He was sent to hospital and discharged with four days’ medical leave.

The other officer, aged 29, was allegedly tasered on his finger and shin. He suffered injuries to his left hand and leg.

Thankfully, the injuries to both officers were not permanent.

Deservedly, the NSF who helped detain the man, Private (PTE) Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Bin Mohamed Sultan, was presented the Public Spiritedness Award by the Central Police Division.

Carrying weapon in public place is an offence

The police will not tolerate any form of violence against police officers carrying out their duties, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, Commander of the Central Police Division.

This is especially if it involves the use of weapons.

They will thus not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Members of the public were also reminded that it’s an offence to carry an offensive or scheduled weapon in a public place.

Hopefully, the two police officers will have a swift recovery from their injuries.

