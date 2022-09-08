Man Threatens Girlfriend To Send Nudes & Take Intimate Photos Of Her Mother, Gets 20 Weeks’ Jail

Man Threatens Girlfriend To Find Ways To “Satisfy His Sexual Desires”

On multiple occasions a week, a 23-year-old man demanded his ex-girlfriend send nudes of herself and threatened her if she did not comply.

At one point, the man even instructed her to come up with ways to “satisfy his sexual desires”. This somehow led to the ex-girlfriend taking intimate photos of her own mother and sending them to the man.

On Thursday (8 Sep), the now 25-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of instigating his ex-girlfriend to commit voyeurism and another count of threatening to distribute intimate images and recordings of his ex. Two other charges were taken into consideration.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail for his offences, which were described as having “no place in our society”.

Man threatens girlfriend to take intimate photos of her mother

Back in 2018, the man reportedly got into a romantic relationship with the victim, who was 19 years old at the time.

With her consent, he recorded multiple videos of them having sex.

Additionally, he would demand her to send nude pictures of herself about five times a week.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the boyfriend would threaten to commit suicide, assault her, or post lewd photos and videos of her online if she refused.

Being on the receiving end of the threats, the victim did as she was instructed.

However in 2020 – two years into their relationship – the man said that her photos and their recordings were no longer enough to satisfy his sexual desires.

The man then threatened to assault her and blackmailed her with his collection of footage until she came up with alternatives.

Fearful, the girlfriend reportedly suggested that he imagine himself having sex with her 53-year-old mother.

He agreed but said imagination alone “would not suffice”. He later demanded she takes a nude photo of her mother.

One day when her mother was exiting the home shower, the victim proceeded to snap a picture of her mother’s bare chest and sent it to her boyfriend.

Demanded girlfriend contact strangers for sex

Later that year, the man posed as his girlfriend and sent her nudes to a stranger via AntiChat, a messaging service.

He reportedly did so for his own sexual gratification.

In 2021, the victim asked for a breakup but the man refused and threatened her again with blackmail and assault. She relented once again and the relationship continued.

On 28 Feb 2021, the man called the victim, saying he “needed to satisfy his sexual desires” and asked her to think of ways to do this.

When she said she couldn’t, he repeated his threats of posting the photos and videos on Instagram and Reddit.

She said she would do anything he wanted and then suggested she have sex with strangers while he watched. The man agreed.

He called her again the next month, claiming he felt depressed and needed “something extreme” to satisfy his sexual urges.

He then demanded that she contact strangers asking to have sex and send him the conversations, reported TODAY.

Apart from the usual threats, he also threatened to upload her mother’s nude photo by setting it as his display picture on social media.

The victim did as instructed out of fear, downloading the Tinder app and sending him the conversations she had with strangers.

Two days later, she lodged a police report.

Upon learning this, the man deleted all incriminating messages, photos, and videos he had in his possession.

Judge says his offences have no place in society

In court, the prosecution said the man was depraved, having committed the offences for “his own perverted sexual gratification”.

Refuting this, the defence asserted that the man and the victim had a “bizarre and weird relationship” and that the man was not a mastermind of the entire situation.

He also noted that his client had a history of anxiety attacks and depression.

Nonetheless, the judge said while it was the victim who suggested the man imagine he had sex with her mother, it was not a mitigatory factor as she was coerced into it out of fear.

Eventually, he concluded that the offences were “depraved” and “have no place in our society”.

He also noted the man’s high culpability despite not having taken the photos himself.

In the end, the now 25-year-old was given 20 weeks’ jail for voyeurism and threatening to distribute intimate images and recordings.

Featured image adapted by MS News.