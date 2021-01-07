Domestic Helper Films TikTok Of Elderly Man In Shower, Takes It Down Afterwards

TikTok has become a mainstream social media platform to share videos. However, the unregulated digital space can be dangerous as much as it is fun.

Last Saturday (2 Jan), a TikTok video by a domestic helper in Singapore went viral after it was reposted in several Facebook groups.

The uncensored video reportedly showed the helper filming herself while helping an elderly man shower.

Soon after on Sunday (3 Jan), the helper was arrested for voyeurism.

Domestic helper films TikTok of elderly man showering

The minute-long TikTok video starts off with the domestic helper setting up the camera in the bathroom with the elderly man seated in the background.

She then grabs the shower head and holds it over the senior.

She is then seen passing the elderly man a bar of soap and razor.

Help arrested for voyeurism

According to AsiaOne, the domestic helper has since removed the video from her TikTok account.

The son of the elderly man in the video later lodged a police report over the incident, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The 32-year-old helper was soon arrested for voyeurism on Sunday (3 Jan), just a day after the video gained virality.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Netizens say helper had crossed a line

The latest incident is not the first of its kind but has certainly shifted the spotlight on privacy concerns when it comes to domestic helpers.

Naturally, the TikTok video drew flak from netizens on Facebook.

Many opined that the helper had crossed a line by filming the elderly in such a vulnerable state and subsequently sharing it online.

Another netizen shared that individuals need to be very careful about what is posted online, especially when featuring other individuals.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, a spokesperson from Advance Link International maid agency shared that domestic helpers should respect their employers’ privacy.

This should include sharing photos or videos taken in the home, let alone in the shower.

Think carefully before posting on social media

For domestic helpers, navigating the space between what is appropriate and what encroaches on their employers’ privacy can be tricky.

This is especially so on social media where they too want to share snippets of their daily lives with family and friends.

Nonetheless, there is undoubtedly a threshold that should never be crossed, like filming someone showering.

We hope this is an important lesson for everyone to think carefully about what they are sharing on social media before hitting the ‘post’ button.

