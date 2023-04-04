Masterchef Star Marion Grasby Tries Chinese Food In S’pore, Other Cuisines Noticeably Absent

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Masterchef Star Marion Grasby Gets Flak For Only Trying Chinese Cuisine In Singapore

When it comes to food, Singaporeans tend to express rather strong opinions.

They recently did so when Marion Grasby, a chef who competed in the second season of Masterchef Australia, tried different dishes in Singapore.

Viewers took to the comments section of her new video on YouTube, calling her out for only featuring Chinese cuisine.

Masterchef star Marion Grasby tries Chinese cuisine in video

Posting to Marion’s Kitchen on YouTube on 2 Apr, Marion shared her experience of trying different delicacies in Singapore.

The video starts with her dropping by Chin Mee Chin Confectionery.

Accompanied by the manager of Christina’s Cafe at Mondrian Hotel, Ms Jacqui Chan, she had kaya toast, a few buns, soft-boiled eggs and coffee for breakfast.

Seasoning her eggs with soya sauce before slurping it up, Marion seemed to enjoy the meal. “It’s just the right amount of flavour…you don’t need anything else,” she exclaimed.

Samples lor mee & chilli crab

Marion then met up with Raymond Leong, a Singapore street food expert who brought her to Tiong Bahru Food Centre, where they tried a variety of Chinese dishes, including pau, lor mee and chwee kueh.

He proceeded to bring her to Tiong Bahru Bakery, where they had croissants as a teatime snack.

As for dinner, she hung out with Dave Pynt, the owner of One-Michelin star restaurant Burnt Ends.

In addition to chilli crab and black pepper crab at Keng Eng Kee Seafood at Alexandra Village, dinner consisted of moonlight hor fun and coffee pork ribs, among other dishes.

“Meal breaks in Singapore, so good,” Marion commented at the end of the video.

Netizens question singular choice of cuisine

Since going live, her video has gained a significant amount of attention from fans local and overseas alike.

Many expressed their appreciation for her willingness in embracing Singaporean culture and trying such a wide variety of dishes.

However, some realised there was a noticeable absence of other types of cuisine besides Chinese.

A few noted that her selection only covered a small part of the dining experience in Singapore.

Yet another netizen suggested trying different ethnic cuisines for each meal of the day, to diversify her selection.

Noting the criticism, Marion promised that videos featuring Indian and Malay cuisine were in the works.

While netizens’ complaints regarding the choice of dishes do seem fair, Marion still deserves kudos for going out of her way to try local delicacies.

Hopefully, her next few videos will have her trying other forms of cuisine as well.

