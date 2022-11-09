S$3 Cai Png From Clementi Hawker Centre Comes With Meagre Portions, Customer Complains Online

Customer Laments Small Portions In Cai Png From Clementi Stall

With inflation on the rise, accounts of allegedly inadequate meals at hawker centres have become commonplace. Unsatisfied customers are taking to social media to share their complaints.

Such was the case for a man who purchased his lunch from a cai png stall at a hawker centre in Clementi.

Upon receiving his order, he found to his dismay rather sparse portions, which led him to share about it online. His predicament evoked netizens’ sympathy, justifying his thoughts that he received less than what he paid for.

S$3 cai png in Clementi comes with small portions

Posting in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group yesterday (8 Nov), the customer shared details about his experience at a cai png stall in Clementi.

From the photo, he appeared to have ordered rice with two sides. While the amount of rice looked decent, the portions of side dishes looked small in comparison.

There were roughly only 10 slices of potatoes, while the other dish was sparsely distributed, making the entire set look far too modest for a filling meal.

“I know inflation but this feel just like scam and unethical,” the customer lamented in his post.

He also stated that he did not see the hawker scoop out the portions, and was unable to inform him to add more.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens agree it’s not worth it

The post has since received many responses on Facebook, with most commenters agreeing with the customer’s conclusion.

As one netizen noted, the portions were indeed very meagre for a meal that cost S$3.

As such, they urged him not to order from the same stall.

A few users have also identified the stall, despite the OP not providing a name.

While it’s fairly popular, they acknowledged that the meals tended to be on the pricier side.

In fact, another customer had a similar experience, with three sides for his cai png amounting to S$3.70.

However, others had a different view on the matter.

One user pointed out that most hawkers currently sell the same portions to customers. At S$3, it still seemed affordable to them.

This is unfortunately not the first time such posts have gone viral. Back in September, a customer expressed dissatisfaction when his cai png order came up to S$12 after he ordered fish.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.