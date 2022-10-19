YouTuber Mark Wiens Will Host HBO Series Exploring Stories Behind S’pore Dishes

HBO Series ‘Food Affair with Mark Wiens’ Explores Singapore’s Food

Those who spend a lot of time watching food videos on YouTube would likely have come across Mark Wien’s videos on their homepage.

The popular food vlogger’s unmistakable reactions to food that border on euphoria have seen him garner over nine million subscribers on the video platform.

Now, he’s getting his very own HBO reality series.

The six-episode series debuts on 18 Nov and will explore the history and untold stories behind some of Singapore’s delicacies.

Mark Wiens will host 6-episode Singapore food series debuting 18 Nov

‘Food Affair with Mark Wiens’ is directed by Gillian Tan, who founded Clicknetwork, Singapore’s first million-subscriber YouTube channel.

Filmmaker and foodie Eric Khoo created the series and is also its executive producer.

Each episode will feature a panel of guests comprising a fine-dining chef, a culinary veteran, and a hawker hero.

The non-scripted show follows Mr Wiens as he dives deep into Singapore’s culinary heritage.

Viewers will see him engage with local food personalities and chefs behind the country’s famed eateries, from fine dining restaurants to hawker centres.

“In addition to eating lots of delicious food and exploring the cultural diversity of cuisine in Singapore, it was most rewarding to learn the stories of each restaurant owner and how they have followed their passion (sometimes against many challenges), which is truly reflected in the taste of their food,” Mr Wiens said in a statement.

It’s undeniable that food is at the centre of all our lives, and that’s what brought us all together.

First of many Singaporean-related content to boost tourism

‘Food Affair With Mark Wiens’ kickstarts a three-year partnership between Singapore Tourism Board and Warner Bros Discovery.

There are plans to produce more drama serials, animations, and reality shows.

This suite of original entertainment will all aim to spotlight and inspire travel to Singapore.

Exposing a wider audience to Singaporean food

As Singapore is famous for being a food haven, this series will certainly whet the appetites of travellers.

And with Mr Wien hosting, we can expect a wider audience from YouTube to see a new side of our little red dot too.

Hopefully, with more eyes on the island city, we can expect an even bigger boost to tourism in the country.

Featured image courtesy of HBO GO.