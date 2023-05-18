Hawkers Bet On Marsiling Fish Soup Stall’s Unit Number After Fire, Win 4D Consolation Prize

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hawkers & Customer Win 4D Consolation Prize After Betting On Marsiling Fish Soup Stall Unit’s Number

Last week, a massive fire broke out at a fish soup stall in Marsiling Lane Hawker Centre, inflicting burn injuries to an individual.

Perhaps struck by the fish stall hawker’s luck, or lack of it, a group of hawkers and customers decided to bet on the stall’s unit number for 4D.

In a surprising turn of events, the numbers turned out to be one of the Consolation Prizes for the draw on Sunday (14 May). One punter even won S$3,000 as a result.

Marsiling fish soup stall’s unit number wins 4D prize

Inspired by the Marsiling fish soup stall that caught fire last Thursday (11 May), a group of about 50 hawkers and customers reportedly bought ‘0141’ for the 4D draw last Sunday (14 May).

Even though the fire was an unfortunate incident, the stall’s unit numbers were anything but unlucky.

During the draw on Sunday (14 May) evening, ‘0141’ turned out to be one of 10 Consolation Prize combinations.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident nearby said she placed a S$1 bet on the four-digit number and ended up winning S$60.

The resident’s aunt, however, was much luckier and won about S$3,000 after placing three separate bets.

A stall owner of a nearby provision estimated that at least 50 individuals placed bets on the number and that the prize money was in the tens of thousands.

Fish soup stall owner wins S$600 after betting on unit number

Ms Zheng (name transliterated from Chinese), the owner of the fish soup stall, was among those who bet on the ‘lucky’ set of numbers.

The 50-year-old also ended up winning S$600, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Despite the tragedy that happened just days ago, Ms Zheng said she felt happy that her stall’s unit numbers had brought others joy.

I think this is a blessing that allowed everyone to reap some rewards. I consider it a little blessing amid the misfortune.

Hope it brought some relief to those affected

The stroke of good luck certainly came at an opportune time, especially given the devastation the fire must’ve caused.

While a few hundred dollars might pale in comparison to the repair fees incurred, we hope the affected hawker would be able to benefit from the prize money, even if it’s to treat herself to a nice meal.

As for the lucky customers, we hope they’ll continue supporting the fish soup stall that has brought them the huat set of numbers.

