Fire Rages At Marsiling Fish Soup Stall, Worker Taken To Hospital With Burn Injuries

Marsiling Fish Soup Stall Catches Fire While Hawker Uses Stove

On Thursday morning (11 May), a fire broke out at Marsiling Lane Hawker Centre.

The blaze allegedly originated from the stove area of a fish soup stall in the hawker centre.

Before the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) arrival, the Chairman of the Marsiling Merchants’ and Hawkers’ Association tried to put out the flames with nine fire extinguishers.

SCDF then completely extinguished the fire using a water jet.

One person was conveyed to the hospital to tend to burn injuries.

Hawkers band together to put out fire at Marsiling fish soup stall

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at Blk 20 Marsiling Lane at about 8.20am.

The fire involved the contents of a Kitchen Exhaust Ducting (KED) in the hawker centre.

Footage of the incident on Facebook shows billowing smoke coming from the hawker centre.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the fire started when an employee at the fish soup stall turned on the stove to fry egg floss.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that prior to SCDF’s arrival, Lim Kwee Kim, who owns a nearby provision shop and is also the Chairman of the Marsiling Merchants’ and Hawkers’ Association, took the initiative to try and put out the fire.

Mr Lim reportedly learnt about the fire from another shop owner and immediately ran to the fish soup stall with his fire extinguisher.

Others at the scene also helped to gather eight more fire extinguishers across the hawker centre to help put out the flames.

Their quick thinking and swift action prevented the blaze from spreading further.

SCDF eventually fully extinguished the inferno using a water jet.

One conveyed to hospital from burn injuries

SCDF told MS News that 40 people self-evacuated prior to their arrival.

One person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the injured individual is a male assistant at the stall. Hot oil had splashed on his arm during the incident.

Thankfully, Marsiling MP Zaqy Mohamad shared through a Facebook post that the stall assistant’s injuries were mild.

He is apparently doing fine and is now resting at home.

Some stalls temporarily closed for repair

The fire affected numerous stalls in the hawker centre.

Lianhe Zaobao noted that four stalls suffered the worst damage, with their water pipes, electrical wires, and exhaust ducts all burned up. As a result, they may have to close for two weeks for repairs.

Another 18 stalls had to stop operations for the day. This disruption was caused by power outages and other effects of the fire.

Mr Zaqy shared in his Facebook post that the Marsling-Yew Tee Town Council team is assisting with the replacement of trunking cables and exhaust ducts. They are also cleaning up the affected areas.

He also reassured the owners of the badly damaged stalls that they will do their best to provide assistance for their various needs. The stall owners may also seek relief and assistance from the relevant agencies.

We hope the repairs go smoothly and that the affected stalls can go back to business soon.

Regardless, kudos to Mr Lim and the other brave individuals who stepped up to take prompt action in helping to manage the fire.

