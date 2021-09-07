Maskless Man Seen Drinking & Holding Cigarette On East-West Line MRT

Since Singapore started its MRT system, there are several rules that the public must abide by, such as no consumption of food and drinks in the cabin.

Additionally, with Covid-19 safety measures in place, masks are to be worn in public at all times.

Unfortunately, Instagram page @sgfollowsall posted a video yesterday (6 Sep) showing a maskless man breaking the above rules. Specifically, he was seen drinking on the MRT with an unlit cigarette in hand.

Many netizens have since gotten upset over the incident and urged authorities to take action.

Maskless man holds unlit cigarette in hand while drinking on MRT

A video of a man smoking and drinking on the MRT went viral on Monday (6 Sep) after it was posted on Sgfollowsall’s Instagram page.

Perceivably without a mask on, the man also had an unlit cigarette stick in hand while on the East-West Line (EWL) MRT passing through Buona Vista station. He held a drink bottle in the same hand, which he occasionally took sips from.

As if that was not inconsiderate enough, he also started coughing without covering his mouth in the direction of another man on his left.

Netizens urge authorities to take action

Many netizens have since commented on the post, expressing their displeasure with the man’s actions.

Several also asked why none of the commuters bothered to stop him.

However, most commenters urged the authorities to take action before the man repeats his deeds.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments regarding this incident and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Reminder to follow the rules

From past incidents, the authorities have proven to be strict on individuals who blatantly refuse to abide by the rules.

Hopefully, they’ll do the same for this maskless man who may have caused other commuters discomfort with his actions.

Featured image adapted from COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Facebook.