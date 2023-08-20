16-Year-Old S’porean Maximilian Maeder Wins Gold At Sailing World Championship, Qualifies For Paris Olympics

Maximilian Maeder Clinches Gold At Sailing World Championship

Sailing prodigy Maximilian Maeder has clinched gold in the men’s kite event at the Allianz Sailing World Championships on Saturday (19 Aug).

This is his first senior world title, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Through his second placement at the final qualifying event, the 16-year-old also won a quota spot for the Paris Olympics, which will be held in 2024.

Just two weeks ago, Maeder won his third straight youth world championships, and is certainly an athlete on the rise.

Won two races in final medal series to take gold

In the final medal series, Maeder was up against Toni Vodisek of Slovenia, who needed one race to win gold.

Maeder, however, required two in The Hague in Netherlands to take the gold.

Regardless, he managed to clinch the gold during the first-to-three medal fleet by winning both the first and third races.

Prior to this, Maeder had already clinched a spot for Singapore at next year’s Olympic games after he came second overall in the opening series, behind Vodisek.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated Maeder after his victory.

Three-time youth champion

Born to a Swiss father and Singaporean mother, Maeder is considered one of Singapore’s brightest prospects at the Olympics next year.

Maeder’s tender age belies the fact he has been a kitefoiler since the age of 10.

He has been on the ascendency for a while.

Two weeks earlier, Maeder won his third straight youth world championships title in Gizzeria, Italy.

The current world #7 had taken a short break after that to train for the Sailing World Championships at The Hague.

We wish Max all the best for his future races as well as in the Olympics, and will be looking forward to him hoisting the Singapore flag high.

