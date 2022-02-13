Car Refuses To Give Way To Mazda Driver Along Punggol Road

Driving is typically an uneventful everyday event, although we sometimes meet unreasonable drivers who refuse to give way.

On Sunday (13 Feb), ROADS.sg shared a video of a Mazda driver signalling to enter a lane but was blocked by another car along Punggol Road.

Angered by this, the Mazda driver exited his car to confront the other driver.

Watching this, many Singaporeans said both drivers could have been more gracious and given way to one another.

Car blocks Mazda from changing lane

On Saturday (12 Feb) at 12.37pm, the dashcam car and Mazda were driving along Punggol Road.

At one point, the Mazda driver signalled to enter the right lane, in front of the dashcam car, due to roadworks ahead.

However, even as the Mazda inched into the right lane, the dashcam car sped ahead, narrowly avoiding hitting the Mazda.

The footage from the back of the dashcam car showed the Mazda jerk to a stop to avoid hitting the car.

Following that, the Mazda returned to the left lane.

Mazda driver angrily exits car

As the Mazda passed by in the next lane, it tried to overtake the dashcam car.

As if repeating their previous encounter, the dashcam car refused to give way at first. But this time, the Mazda driver drove more aggressively, jerking numerous times to avoid directly hitting the vehicle before speeding ahead into the right lane.

The Mazda then came to a stop briefly before accelerating ahead.

At the next traffic light junction, the Mazda driver then swung his door open and stepped out in an attempt to confront the dashcam car driver.

Before he could do so, the dashcam car changed to the left lane and sped away. However, the Mazda driver appeared to have hit the car as he briefly gave chase.

The Mazda driver could be seen pointing his middle finger at the dashcam car from afar.

Netizens felt both drivers were at fault

After watching the 2 drivers ‘lash’ it out through dangerous driving, netizens felt that the dashcam car could have slowed down and let the Mazda driver into his lane. This is especially due to the roadworks up ahead.

However, some pointed out that being let into a lane is not an entitlement, even if one signals their intention. They commented that the Mazda driver should have slowed down too.

Ultimately, many agreed that both the drivers were at fault, and they could have acted more graciously towards one another on the road.

Be more gracious towards others

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to see disagreements on the road turn ugly in Singapore.

But rushing and not giving way to others on the road is dangerous and sometimes even leads to accidents.

The roads will be a better and safer place for all if we can be more patient and show graciousness to our fellow motorists.

