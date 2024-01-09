Woman Wins Over S$1.1M At MBS Casino Slot Machine In Rare Incident

Woman Wins More Than S$1.1 Million At Slot Machine In MBS Casino

Many gamblers hope to become millionaires overnight with the help of nothing more than a slot machine, but striking big is actually a very rare occurrence.

Incredibly enough, this was the reality for a woman in Singapore recently.

She won more than S$1.17 million from a slot machine at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Casino.

An expert in statistics stated that the odds of such a victory are very low.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 68-year-old Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) said he witnessed the miraculous sight when he entered the casino’s Ruby Lounge on Sunday (7 Jan).

He wanted to observe which casino games had the most favourable odds before playing them.

While he was doing his ‘homework’, he heard a shriek from behind and turned to see a woman standing in front of a slot machine.

Mr Zhang then stepped forward to check the machine, the screen of which showed that the woman had won S$1,175,425.82.

“I immediately congratulated her on winning the prize,” he said, adding that the woman was “jumping and screaming” in joy upon finding out she had won.

Wins jackpot on 1st visit to MBS casino

Mr Zhang then told the woman to stay at the machine while he went to inform casino staff and security of her victory.

Later, she asked him to watch over the machine while she left to tell her husband what had happened.

A few minutes later, they returned and received instructions on how to claim their prize from the staff, who also reset the machine.

To thank Mr Zhang for his help, the woman gave him S$200 in cash to spend at the casino.

According to the woman, this was her first time visiting the casino.

Shin Min Daily News noted that the prize amount was the highest ever won from a slot machine so far this year.

Odds of hitting jackpot very low

Chua Tin Chiu, a professor from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Statistics & Data Science, told Shin Min Daily News that the odds of winning the jackpot in a slot machine, while not zero, are still very low.

For instance, the odds of striking the jackpot with a machine that has five reels consisting of 30 symbols is one in 24 million.

“Objectively speaking, there is definitely a chance of winning, but it is low, and everyone wants to be the lucky one,” he smiled.

