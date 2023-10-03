1 Punter Wins S$13M Toto Jackpot, Ticket Bought At Shop In Farrer Park

2 Oct Toto Winner Took Home S$13 Million, Largest Won By 1 Person

They say you make your own luck, and one punter might have made enough luck to retire instantly after they won the jackpot of S$13,077,918 in the Toto Monday (2 Oct) draw.

Interestingly, there were winning tickets in both Groups 1 and 2 prizes from the same shop at Race Course Road.

As there were 25 Group 2 winners, each winner took home S$65,911.

After three draws without a winner, the jackpot had snowballed to S$13 million.

Either there’s something very huat about Rangoon Provision Shop, or a punter has used up his entire life’s luck.

Toto winner on 2 Oct takes home S$13 million jackpot

According to the Singapore Pools website on Monday (2 Oct), a sole punter won the S$13 million jackpot.

The winning numbers, if you’re curious, are:

2

10

12

13

45

48

The additional number was 11. The gods of luck had somehow contrived to award someone who bought numbers in a row between 10 and 13.

The punter bought their winning ticket at Rangoon Provision Shop in Farrer Park.

The ticket was a QuickPick System 8 Entry, which randomly selects 8 numbers for the punter.

Someone also bought a winning Group 2 ticket, also a QuickPick System 8 Entry ticket, at the same shop.

It’s unclear if both tickets belonged to the same punter.

Fourth-largest Toto jackpot in history, but highest amount won by 1 person

S$13 million is such an eye-watering figure for most that we can’t even imagine how large it is.

To contextualise this, Singapore Pools stated that the jackpot on 2 Oct was the fourth-largest ever.

The highest jackpot ever, if you’re wondering, was on 11 Feb 2022 at S$19,416,913– but the prize was split between eight punters.

It meant the eight of them took home S$2,427,114 each.

The jackpot on 2 Oct is the largest ever won by a single punter since 9 Oct 2014, when Singapore Pools updated the Toto format to the 6-out-of-49 we know today.

The next highest share won by a single person was S$12 million on 7 Feb 2020.

