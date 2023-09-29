TOTO Jackpot Swells To S$10 Million For 2 Oct, Last 3 Draws Had No Winners

TOTO Jackpot Snowballs To S$10 Million Group 1 Prize, Highest Since 18 Sep

On 18 Sep, Singaporeans formed long queues across the island to buy TOTO when the jackpot snowballed to an eventual S$13 million.

While that prize was eventually split among four winners, punters have been given another chance just two weeks later.

That’s because the jackpot for the draw next Monday (2 Oct) has swelled again to at least S$10 million.

Like the 18 Sep draw, this happened because no winner was found for the last three draws.

No winner on 21, 25 & 28 Sep

According to Singapore Pools’ website, the next draw after 18 Sep was held last Thursday (21 Sep).

While a Group 1 prize of S$1,114,416 was on offer, no winner emerged. In fact, even the Group 2 prize had no winner.

That meant that the prize money snowballed to S$2,865,773 for the draw on Monday (25 Sep), which again turned up no Group 1 winner. One individual, however, walked away with a tidy windfall of S$603,321 from the Group 2 prize.

On Thursday (28 Sep), the Group 1 prize amounted to a hefty S$5,597,762 but yet again, nobody won it.

TOTO jackpot now at least S$10 million

According to TOTO rules, if the jackpot isn’t won in any draw, the prize money will be added to the Group 1 allocation of the next draw.

That amounts to 38% of the prize pool plus the “snowballed” amount of that draw.

Thus, it has come to pass that the draw next Monday (2 Oct) will be for an estimated S$10 million — a sum that would be enough for many to retire on.

Anticipating high demand, certain Singapore Pools outlets will extend their opening hours to 9pm that day, according to notices seen at outlets and shared over social media.

Gamble responsibly within your means

The last time there was a jackpot this big, it eventually came up to a massive S$12,979,820.

The 18 Sep draw was shared by four winners, who each got S$$3,244,955 — still a considerable sum.

Those who weren’t one of the lucky ones that time around will be hoping to have the rub of the green next week.

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Featured image adapted from Pa Huiling on Facebook and Google Maps.