S$13M TOTO Jackpot Split Among 4 Winners On 18 Sep, Each Brought Home Over S$3.2M

TOTO Jackpot Snowballs To S$13M On 18 Sep After Last 3 Draws Had No Winner

As Singaporeans look forward to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, many were hoping to mark the occasion with a windfall.

They formed long queues over the past few days hoping to become an instant millionaire in the TOTO draw on Monday (18 Sep).

What made it more attractive was that the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

After the dust settled, four lucky punters emerged as the winners this time round, each winning a cool sum of more than S$3.2 million.

Anticipation had built for TOTO National Day jackpot

Ahead of the draw on Monday (18 Sep), anticipation had been building as the last three draws yielded no Group 1 prize winner.

It reached fever pitch after the most recent draw last Thursday (14 Sep), when no one had a winning ticket for the S$5,549,240 jackpot.

That meant that Monday’s jackpot would swell to an estimated S$10 million — a sum that would be enough for many to retire on.

TOTO jackpot on 18 Sep was almost S$13M, prize split prize 4 ways

Eventually, the Group 1 prize was a massive S$12,979,820.

The winning numbers ended up being 4, 7, 27, 32, 37 and 49, with an additional number of 44.

As four people managed to crack the winning formula, they will split the prize four ways.

Thus, each of them gets S$$3,244,955 — still quite a tidy sum of winnings.

3 outlets sold winning tickets

Eventually, three outlets had the rub of the green this time around.

One of them is located at FairPrice Finest in The Woodleigh Mall, which sold a winning ticket via 1 Quickpick System 8 Entry.

The second outlet is inside another FairPrice supermarket, this time the one in Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road — it sold a winning ticket via 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry.

While the third winning ticket was bought online via the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service (1 QuickPick System 7 Entry), the fourth was from a Singapore Pools outlet in Whampoa Drive.

The Whampoa Drive outlet sold a winning ticket via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry — meaning it cost just S$1.

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winners of the latest TOTO jackpot.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one, which will be on Thursday (21 Sep).

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Google Maps.