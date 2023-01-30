S$7.2M TOTO Jackpot Won By 1 Person Only, Ticket Bought At FairPrice Outlet In Punggol

S$7.2M TOTO Jackpot Won By 1 Single Person Via S$1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry

On the ninth day of the Chinese New Year (CNY), Singaporeans were looking forward to the TOTO result, hoping to win the jackpot.

A considerable amount was up for grabs, considering the previous two draws didn’t yield a top prize winner.

Alas, this time somebody did win — and it was one lucky person only who got a whopping S$7.2 million all to themselves.

The huat outlet is in a FairPrice supermarket in Punggol.

Group 1 prize was S$7.2M

The latest draw took place on Monday (30 Jan), for an eventual Group 1 prize of S$7,239,827.

The winning numbers ended up being 13, 23, 25, 26, 44 and 45.

The additional number was 38.

Just 1 person won TOTO jackpot

While the jackpot is often shared between a few winners, only one punter managed to crack the winning formula this time round.

Thus, they get the full sum of S$7.2 million.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among six people, with each of them getting S$136,161 — considerably less than the jackpot winner.

The most recent draw last Thursday (26 Jan) didn’t yield a Group 1 winner. Neither did the draw on 23 Jan.

That’s why the jackpot snowballed to the considerable amount of S$7.2 million.

Winning ticket bought from FairPrice in Punggol

Of course, many punters would be curious to know where the S$7.2 million winner got his ticket.

According to Singapore Pools, the new huat outlet is at FairPrice supermarket in Oasis Terraces.

It’s located in Basement 1 of the mall along Punggol Drive, next to Oasis LRT station.

Since Oasis Terraces opened in 2018, this outlet has produced two Group 1 winning tickets, including today’s.

Its most recent Group 1 winning ticket before this was for the draw on 26 Feb 2021, where the punter won S$2,386,178.

That means today’s jackpot of S$7.2 million is the highest amount won by a ticket from this outlet.

Winning ticket cost just S$1

Better still, the winning ticket was bought via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry.

That means it cost the punter a mere S$1.

We guess if your lucky star is shining upon you, you don’t have to try very hard for a windfall.

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winner of the latest TOTO jackpot, and may the cash improve their life significantly.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one on Friday (3 Feb), which has an estimated S$12 million jackpot up for grabs.

That said, while trying your luck every now and then can be fun, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Featured image adapted from sengkangtopunggol.sg.