S$5 Million TOTO Jackpot Has 1 Lucky Winner, Ticket Bought From Cold Storage Compass One

S$5 Million TOTO Jackpot Has Just One Winner On 5 Aug, Highest Amount Won Since 14 Jul

Many Singaporeans dream about winning the lottery and becoming a millionaire overnight, impractical as it may sound.

Even those who strike may have to share their winnings with others who have winning tickets.

However, the most recent TOTO jackpot had just one lucky winner — meaning they’ll have a cool S$5 million all to themselves.

The winning ticket was bought from Cold Storage Compass One.

Latest draw was on 5 Aug

The latest draw took place on Friday (5 Aug), for a Group 1 prize of S$5 million exactly.

The winning numbers ended up being 14, 18, 24, 37, 43 and 45.

The additional number was 8.

Just 1 winner for TOTO jackpot

The jackpot is often shared between a few winners, meaning each may get a million or so.

The S$5 million jackpot on 5 Aug, though, was won by just one punter.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize had a total of nine winners, leaving each of them with S$115,844 — considerably less than the jackpot winner.

A few days ago on Monday (1 Aug), there was also just one jackpot winner. However, they took home only S$1,255,814, the Group 1 prize for that draw.

In fact, the last time a winner won so much was after the 14 Jul draw, where two winners shared the S$11.5 million bounty, taking home S$5.7 million each.

Winning ticket bought from Cold Storage

Of course, many punters would be curious to know where the S$5 million winner got his ticket.

According to Singapore Pools, the new huat outlet is at Cold Storage in Compass One.

The ticket was bought via 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry.

Since 2014, this branch in Sengkang Central has produced 20 winning tickets, including 4 Group 1 prizes.

Its most recent winning ticket before this was for the 30 Jun draw, and was also a Group 1 prize.

However, the S$5 million takings from the 5 Aug draw is the biggest amount a winning ticket from this outlet has won.

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winner of the latest TOTO jackpot, and may the cash improve their life significantly.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one on Monday (8 Feb), which has an estimated $1 million jackpot.

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.