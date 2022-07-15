2 Lucky TOTO Winners Share S$11.5M Jackpot, One Ticket Bought At Kallang Bahru Outlet

2 Lucky TOTO Winners Share S$11.5 Million Jackpot For 14 Jul Draw

Unclaimed for three consecutive draws, the TOTO jackpot for the 14 Jul draw had initially snowballed to S$8 million. Unsurprisingly, this garnered the attention of many punters, who were keen on testing their luck at becoming overnight millionaires.

Two such punters were successful with their attempts and shared the eventually whopping S$11.5 million prize pool. Each of them reportedly brought home S$5.7 million.

Only one of the two winning tickets was a physical one and was bought at a huat outlet in Kallang Bahru.

According to Singapore Pools, the Group 1 prize for Thursday’s (14 Jul) TOTO draw swelled to S$11,462,599 after nobody claimed it for three consecutive draws.

Two lucky punters ended up sharing the top prize, each receiving S$5,731,299.

As for the winning tickets, one of them was a “QuickPick Ordinary Entry” which the punter bought at the NTUC FairPrice outlet at Block 71 Kallang Bahru.

The other winning ticket was a System 12 ticket bought online.

12 other punters also struck the Group 2 prize, each bringing home S$101,697.

In case you have not checked the winning numbers, they are 8, 10, 15, 36, 39 and 44. The additional number is 9.

The next TOTO draw will happen next Monday (18 Jul), with the prize pool reverting to about S$1 million.

1 more huat outlet to add to our list

Congratulations to the two lucky punters who struck the top prize.

As for the rest of us, it looks like we have a new huat outlet to consider buying our TOTO tickets from for future draws.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.