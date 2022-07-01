4 TOTO Jackpot Winners Get S$2.9M Each, Compass One & Geylang Bahru Among Huat Outlets

4 Winners Strike S$11.7 Million TOTO Jackpot On 30 Jun

After the past three TOTO draws yielded no winners, the top prize for the Thursday (30 Jun) lottery snowballed to S$8 million.

Singapore Pools subsequently revised the amount to the even more impressive figure of S$11.7 million. And this time, Lady Luck decided to smile down on a few individuals.

Yesterday, four punters hit the jackpot, walking away with S$2.9 million each.

Two of the winning tickets were purchased at Singapore Pools’ Geylang Bahru Branch and Cold Storage at Compass One.

TOTO winners take home S$2.9 million each

On Thursday (30 Jun), Singapore Pools announced the winners of that day’s draw on its official website.

Four very lucky people struck the jackpot, becoming instant millionaires when they brought home winning shares of S$2,917,988 each.

The Group 1 Prize for this round was a whopping S$11,671,952.

According to Singapore Pools, the golden tickets were sold at the following places:

Singapore Pools Account Betting Service — 1 QuickPick System 8 Entry

Singapore Pools Geylang Bahru Branch — 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry

Cold Storage Compass One — 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry

Singapore Pools Account Betting Service — 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 17, 27, 41, and 48, with 38 as an additional number.

In addition, 15 people won the Group 2 prize, nabbing themselves S$85,921 each. While it’s nowhere near Group 1’s millions, it’s nothing to sneeze at either.

The next draw takes place on Monday (4 Jul) at 6.30pm, with the prize pool reverting to an estimated S$1 million.

Congratulations to the TOTO winners

Most of the time, we simply buy lottery tickets with a “just try and see” attitude. But for four people, it turned out to be a very huat time.

We congratulate all the winners and hope that they will spend their windfall wisely. We must also remind everyone to always gamble responsibly and within their means.

