S$5.5M TOTO Top Prize Won By Single Punter, Ticket Bought At Canberra Plaza FairPrice

S$5.5M TOTO Top Prize From 6 Jan Draw Won By Sole Punter

At the start of every year, most people would probably wish for better luck, whether it be in relationships or fortune. A lucky punter had their wish come true within the first week of 2023 when they won the TOTO top prize on Friday (6 Jan).

Despite having bought just an Ordinary TOTO Quickpick Entry ticket, they took home a cool S$5.5 million.

The punter apparently bought the lucky ticket from the FairPrice outlet at Canberra Plaza.

Therefore, anyone who may want to try their luck in the next draw can consider doing so there.

Winning ticket cost just S$1

According to Singapore Pools, a sole punter bought the Group 1 winning ticket for the TOTO draw on Friday (6 Jan).

The punter can count their lucky stars as they won a whopping S$5,521,126 all to themself.

Residents in the north should take note as the winning ticket was bought at the FairPrice outlet at Canberra Plaza.

The ticket was of the QuickPick Ordinary Entry variety, which costs a mere S$1.

In case you’re not familiar with the location, here’s how to get there:



Singapore Pools @ FairPrice Canberra Plaza

Address: 133 Canberra View, #B1-03/04 Canberra Plaza, Singapore 750133

Opening hours: 8am-8pm daily

Nearest MRT: Canberra Station

If you’d like to give it a go, however, do remember to gamble responsibly.

Congratulations to the TOTO top prize winner

Apart from the jackpot winner, there were 17 punters who won the Group 2 prize, bringing home S$68,374 each.

The TOTO draw on 6 Jan was the second of its kind in 2023. The first was on 2 Jan, with a Group 1 prize of S$1,429,176.

The latest top prize is certainly a significant jump, so congratulations to the winner for bringing home the windfall.

Featured image by MS News.