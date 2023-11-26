Taxi Touts At MBS Allegedly Overcharge Up To S$65, Personnel Deployed To Monitor Situation

Touts At MBS Allegedly Overcharge Passengers During Peak Hours

There is a growing phenomenon of touts charging arbitrary prices to tourists at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

8world News reported on Sunday (26 Nov) that there tend to be several touts in luxury SUVs at the tourist hotspot.

They often congregate during peak hours on weekends as well as at night, according to someone familiar with the situation.

An 8world News reporter said she was quoted S$65 for a ride to Orchard Road. Meanwhile, a tourist was also offered S$65 for a ride to Little India.

In response to media queries, an MBS spokesperson said they’ve deployed more staff to monitor the situation at the taxi stand.

They’ve also placed signs in English, Chinese, and Japanese reminding passengers that touting is illegal.

Touts at MBS charge S$65 to places like Orchard Road & Little India

According to an 8world News reporter who visited the scene at around 4pm on Saturday (25 Nov), the touts began to appear after 5pm during the peak weekend crowd.

It had started to rain heavily, and the taxi stand began to fill up with passengers looking for a cab.

Due to the high demand, some passengers allegedly appeared to be at a loss as they baulked at the long queues and inability to get a private-hire cab.

At least six SUVs had arrived at the taxi stand. The drivers would then ask tourists where they were going.

After finding out their destination, the drivers would offer them a price.

The 8world News reporter said she was offered S$65 for a ride to Orchard Road.

One driver allegedly told her it cost that much as it was raining and there was a traffic jam. After the reporter asked if he could lower the price, the driver apparently agreed and told her, “Okay! I’ll charge you only S$60, if you want then get on quickly, you won’t be able to get a cab at this time.”

Meanwhile, a tourist was reportedly quoted the same price for a ride to Little India.

The tourist, who was with his family, told the reporter that he accepted the ride “because it’s raining and we (he and his family) are tired of walking”.

The phenomenon occurred despite signs clearly warning of touting and overcharging as being illegal.

Authorities say they take situation seriously

In response to 8world News’ queries, MBS said it’s “very concerned” about the overcharging issue. The establishment has apparently been cooperating with relevant authorities to control the situation.

For instance, they’ve dispatched more manpower to oversee transactions at the taxi stand. MBS staff also placed traffic cones to prevent unauthorised parking and set up signboards to remind passengers that touting is illegal.

Meanwhile, 8world News quoted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as saying that it takes the matter seriously. Likewise, the authority emphasised that touting is illegal. Cabbies caught doing so could receive 12 demerit points and face a S$500 fine.

The demerit points would mean the suspension of a driver’s licence for four weeks.

LTA recommends that passengers travel only with licensed operators. If in doubt, they can verify the fare list provided by the operator.

They also advised passengers taking taxis to check if the meter is activated and whether the final fare charged is reflected on the device at the end of the trip.

MS News has reached out to MBS for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

