Thailand set to criminalise weed again after 2 years, medical usage still allowed

Thailand set to criminalise weed again over concerns of misuse

Two years after weed, also known as marijuana or cannabis, was legalized in Thailand, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin seeks to criminalise it again by the end of the year.

Mr Srettha wants the Ministry of Public Health to issue regulations allowing only medical use.

In 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalise cannabis.

According to Bangkok Post, the decriminalisation has resulted in thousands of cannabis shops across Thailand, and the industry’s value is projected to reach US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) by 2025.

Alternatively, the lack of regulation also prompted concerns over misuse and crime in public, reported Khaosad English.

Thai PM wants to see progress within 90 days

In a post on X on 8 May, Mr Srettha wrote that he wanted the Ministry of Public Health to re-list cannabis as a narcotic and allow it for medical purposes only.

He said drugs were a major problem in the country that needed to be dealt with vigorously.

Mr Srettha also urged related departments and the police to work together to confiscate drugs and enforce laws strictly.

He additionally requested an amendment to the National Narcotics Act to redefine the term “small amount” as “one pill” instead.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thailand’s National Narcotics Act specifies that only a “small amount” should be considered for personal consumption.

However, the act does not specify a number.

In his post, Mr Srettha also asked the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health to improve drug rehabilitation in rehabilitation centres, prisons, and correctional facilities.

He also urged collaboration in apprehending individuals who evade or fail to complete rehabilitation and legal proceedings.

Mr Srettha then expressed his hope to witness clear progress within the next 90 days.

Thai businesses and shops selling weed face threat of closure

Thailand decriminalised cannabis for medical use and recreational use in 2018 and 2022 respectively, reported Reuters.

Since then, it has spurred tens of thousands of cannabis businesses and shops to pop up in the country.

Prasitchai Nunual, the secretary-general of Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network, claimed that weed recriminalisation would damage the economy.

“Many people have been growing cannabis and opening cannabis shops. These will have to close down,” Prasitchai said to Reuters.

He added if scientific results proved that weed was worse than alcohol and cigarettes then it could be re-listed as a narcotic. If weed was less harmful, cigarettes and alcohol should then be listed as narcotics.

Also read: Thailand To Distribute 1 Million Cannabis Plants To Households, Only For Medicinal Use

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shelby Ireland on Unsplash and @Thavisin on X. Image on the left for illustration purposes only.