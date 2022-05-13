Thailand To Distribute 1 Million Cannabis Plants To Households, Only For Medicinal Use

Thailand Households To Receive 1 Million Cannabis Plants For Home Cultivation

The use of cannabis has gone through quite a transformation in recent times.

While recreational use of the drug is still illegal in most countries, more places are starting to decriminalise the act.

The first nation in Asia to do so was Thailand, where it is legal to sell cannabis products with no more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the compound that induces the notorious “high”.

From 9 Jun 2022, Thailand will allow its citizens to grow cannabis to their heart’s content. However, the plants must be of medical grade and used for medicinal purposes only.

No registration for cannabis plant cultivation in Thailand

According to The Nation Thailand, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is planning to distribute a million cannabis plants to households for free.

This will happen next month when household cultivation and use of the plant become legal.

CNN reports that from 9 Jun, people in Thailand will be able to grow cannabis plants in their own homes after notifying the local government.

However, the plants must be of medical grade and can only be used for medicinal purposes.

The New York Times notes that the recreational use of highly potent marijuana is still illegal in Thailand. Tourists convicted of possessing the drug can face up to 15 years in prison.

No official registration will be required to grow weed at home. This will apply to those who want to operate cannabis-related small businesses as well.

Large corporations, on the other hand, still need permission from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell marijuana-related products.

New cannabis law will hopefully boost economy post-pandemic

In a separate Facebook post by Minister Anutin on 8 May, he outlined the benefits of commercial cannabis cultivation.

With these new measures, Minister Anutin shared that the government and its people can generate more than S$401 million (10 billion baht) in yearly revenue from the sale of marijuana and hemp.

He also attached a picture of what appears to be grilled chicken laced with cannabis, showcasing the possibilities that will open up with the new law.

This timely announcement comes after the country, like many others, suffered a downtrend in its economy during the pandemic.

Cannabis can substitute conventional remedies

With more countries passing laws supporting the medical use of marijuana, perhaps there’s a chance Singapore could welcome it too.

As studies have shown on numerous occasions, the use of the drug has helped many who are suffering from chronic pain.

Although there will still be those wary of its uses, it also provides an alternative solution to medicinal problems that conventional remedies cannot solve.

Featured image adapted from อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล on Facebook and Facebook.