McDonald’s Rolls Out New Coconut Cone On 29 May, Also Holding Giveaway Promotion

McDonald’s Coconut Cone Described As Smooth, Refreshing & Not Too Sweet

From the long queues seen across the island for coconut shakes, it’s safe to say that many Singaporeans are fans of products related to the tropical fruit.

Now, McDonald’s is getting into the trend too.

They will be rolling out a new coconut cone on Monday (29 May).

To promote the new item, the fast-food chain is also holding a giveaway where winners can get a free cone.

Man is one of the 1st people to taste new dessert

The impending launch was disclosed by digital creator Kenneth Lee in an Instagram video posted on Sunday (28 May).

He said he was one of the lucky first few people in Singapore to taste the new flavour when he visited McDonald’s HQ.

He first piqued viewers’ interest by showing a staff member dispensing the white soft serve, asking them to guess the flavour.

Sharp-eyed netizens would’ve been able to guess this correctly from a clue: The coconut tree design on the paper wrapping the cone.

McDonald’s coconut cone described as refreshing & not too sweet

Revealing that the new item was indeed a coconut cone, Mr Lee said it tasted like “legit coconut” on first taste, in contrast to other artificial-tasting coconut products.

The smoothness of the soft serve also won him over, as well as the fact that it’s not too sweet.

He described it as a “refreshing” treat, especially for relief from the Singapore heat.

It was so delicious, in fact, that he ended up gobbling down a total of four cones.

Better still, the coconut-flavoured soft serve will also be available in twist cone, McFlurry and sundae versions.

McDonald’s giving away free coconut cones

To make the launch of the new coconut cone even sweeter, McDonald’s is giving them away for free, according to their Facebook post on Sunday (28 May).

All people would have to do to get the free cones is post an Instagram story and tag them in it at @mcdsg.

The story should contain a photo of a receipt bearing the name of any coconut product.

Those who will get the free cone should check their DMs from 11am on 29 May for a promo code from McDonald’s.

The offer is limited to the first 500 redemptions only, so do move quickly if you want a free cone.

Otherwise, you can also head to McDonald’s dessert kiosks as soon as you can to get a taste.

