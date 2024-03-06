McDonald’s Raffles City has closed, signs indicate Italian restaurant will replace it

McDonald’s at Raffles City closes down, outlet boarded up

The McDonald’s outlet at Raffles City, which used to stand right by an entrance to the mall, has closed down.

According to Google, the closure is permanent, although McDonald’s Singapore has yet to confirm this.

In its place are signs indicating the upcoming opening of an Italian restaurant sometime in the second quarter of 2024.

Raffles City outlet closed & boarded up

Images shared with MS News show that the fast food restaurant’s premises have been boarded up completely.

A quick check on Google also shows that the store has closed down permanently.

Signages on the boards surrounding the premises state that Casa Vostra, a restaurant specialising in Italian cuisine, will replace the eatery in the second quarter of 2024.

However, there has been no announcement of an exact opening date for the restaurant.

McDonald’s Singapore has yet to release information about the closure of its Raffles City outlet.

MS News has reached out to the fast food franchise and Casa Vostra for more information.

Closure comes not long after Lucky Plaza outlet shuttered

The McDonald’s outlet at Raffles City hasn’t been the only outlet under the fast food franchise to close down in recent months.

In January, the McDonald’s outlet at Lucky Plaza shuttered after 34 years of operation.

