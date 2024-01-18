McDonald’s At Lucky Plaza Closes After 34 Years Of Operation

McDonald’s Lucky Plaza Outlet Closes Down

Having operated for the past 34 years, the McDonald’s outlet at Lucky Plaza holds much significance for those who used to frequent the fast food restaurant.

Sadly for them, the outlet has closed for good.

Following news of the closure, former customers shared memories of their experiences at the iconic location.

McDonald’s Lucky Plaza outlet closes down

News of the McDonald’s Lucky Plaza outlet closing first emerged on Reddit, where a user posted an image of the store’s boarded-up windows and doors.

Across the facade was a message from the establishment thanking customers for “34 wonderful years”.

The Redditor who shared the photo expressed their sorrow about the restaurant’s closure, stating that it held “some good memories”.

In a statement to MS News, a spokesperson for McDonald’s confirmed the closure, stating:

Store closures and openings are commonplace in our industry and also part of our strategic growth plan. We’ve had the pleasure and privilege of serving customers — and creating many warm memories — at our Lucky Plaza restaurant over the past 34 years.

Restaurant holds much significance for regular customers

The post on Reddit has since gained quite a number of comments from netizens reminiscing about the eatery.

A few of them said the outlet would be deeply missed.

One user shared that they had special memories of dining there, before more McDonald’s outlets popped up in the heartlands.

Another Redditor said they would visit the Lucky Plaza outlet often while working in the area.

In light of the closure, shoppers can visit other McDonald’s outlets along Orchard Road such as those at Shaw LIDO, Cineleisure and Plaza Singapura instead.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Reddit.