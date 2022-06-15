Critically Ill S’porean In Saudi Arabia Medically Evacuated Thanks To Public Donations, Warded In SGH

Critically Ill Singaporean Medically Evacuated From Saudi Arabia Thanks To Crowdfunding Efforts

Earlier in Jun, a Singaporean lady who was performing her pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia was hospitalised when her sickness got the better of her.

As time passed and her condition deteriorated, she was stuck in the country with no way home.

Thanks to public donations, however, she managed to fly back to Singapore via emergency medical evacuation or medevac from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The woman is now under close observation at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Singaporean medically evacuated from Saudi Arabia arrives on 12 Jun

On 13 Jun, the woman’s son provided an update on Facebook about his mum’s latest development.

In his post, he shared that he had safely landed in Singapore with his mum and sister via medevac at around 9.30pm on 12 Jun.

His mother was immediately ferried to SGH afterwards and is currently under observation.

While in hospital in Jeddah, she allegedly received the following treatments:

Intubation

Platelets transfusion

Blood transfusion

Potassium transfusion

Medications for head pain

Upon transferring to a ward at SGH, medical staff performed a platelets transfusion for her.

As of 13 Jun, SGH has scheduled for her to undergo two CT scans to check on the following:

subdural haemorrhage or internal bleeding in her head

any nodes linked to her lymphoma

Medical evacuation fees total S$40,050

Although there was an earlier call for donations to cover the woman’s medical bills and flights, her niece did not specify the target amount.

Her son later explained that her insurance only covered a certain amount.

The remaining fees amounted to S$40,050. Thankfully, through generous contributions from the public, her family was able to engage EMA Global for a medevac.

A medevac is an act of transporting someone to a hospital in a helicopter or aeroplane.

The son ends his Facebook post by thanking everyone who contributed for helping to bring his mother back home.

Hope patient can recover smoothly with family by her side

Though the family had to overcome some hurdles to bring their mum home, we’re glad that all their efforts paid off.

Now that she’s in expert care closer to home, they can hopefully have some peace of mind.

Kudos also go to the kind donors for making the arrangement possible.

We wish the woman well and hope she’ll have a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yaya HQuinn Kiddo on Facebook and Fathir Fauzan on Facebook.