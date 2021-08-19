Redditor’s Map Visualiser Highlights Ideal Areas For Meetups In Singapore

Most of the time, online maps would show the most optimal travel routes to get from point A to B.

While it’s always easy to suggest meeting our friends in town because it’s “central”, more often than not, that’s not entirely true.

So, to dispel this myth, a Redditor created an online map visualiser of Singapore to show the most convenient location for Singaporeans living in different areas to meet.

By inputting multiple postal codes and transport of choice, the visualiser will compute a location that’s most convenient to meet up at.

The Redditor also found another use for the map when they inserted single postcodes of prospective houses to find out how accessible they are by public transport.

Idea for map visualiser came from planning team lunch

On Tuesday (17 Aug), Redditor u/Lifth shared their map visualiser to the Singapore subreddit and explained the rationale behind the nifty innovation.

The idea for the visualiser came about when a colleague of theirs was planning a team lunch for a bunch of people scattered around Singapore.

After struggling to find an ideal location for everyone, the idea for a web app that does precisely that came about.

Highlighted areas show locations that can be reached within time limit

To use the map, users can simply input a set of postal codes, choice of transport and desired travel time into the web app.

For each postal code, an area on the map will be highlighted in purple, which shows where you can reach in the travel time you have selected.

Users then can add more postal codes. This would then turn parts of the map green. The green areas would represent overlapped areas where every postal code can all meet each other within the travel time specified.

If there is no green highlight, it means that at least 1 postal code is unable to meet the others in the time specified.

Although the innovation is nifty and would resolve many meeting conundrums, the Redditor had put out a disclaimer that says that the information may not be entirely accurate.

This is due to outdated public transport data and different driving conditions.

Hope to see more features added in the future

Finally, a tool to help locate new areas to meet your friends in. There’s no need for endless searches on the right place to meet friends who live on extreme ends of the island.

We hope that the Redditor continues working on the web app and updates it on the regular. It would be great to see a nearby restaurant feature so that we can also set a location for our meetups.

Kudos to the Redditor for creating such an ingenious tool.

