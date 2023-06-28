Mercedes Passenger Shifts Cones On Causeway, Allegedly Uses Lorry Lane To Jump Queue

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mercedes Passenger Receives Criticism For Shifting Cones On Causeway To Jump Queue

In the past, we have seen cases of drivers attempting to jump the queue while waiting in line at the Causeway.

Unfortunately, this trend does not seem to be stopping anytime soon, with yet another similar incident occurring recently.

In viral footage, a passenger of a Singapore-registered Mercedes disembarked from her car to shift traffic cones out of the way. This apparently allowed the vehicle to jump ahead by using the lorry lane.

Her actions have resulted in criticism from netizens, with many urging the local authorities to intervene.

Mercedes passenger allegedly shifts cones to jump queue at Causeway

A netizen posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante Admin on Facebook.

According to them, it took place on 27 June at 4.45pm. The background of the 25-second clip also revealed that it occurred on the part of the Causeway leading to Singapore.

The video shows the passenger exiting her vehicle and running towards the traffic cones.

Lifting them, she then proceeds to shift the cones to the side.

The next part of the video shows an image of the Mercedes ahead of the cones, with the passenger returning to the vehicle.

In the caption, the OP alleged that the Mercedes had jumped the queue using the lorry lane in addition to getting their passenger to move the cones.

Netizens slam passenger for actions

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with over 46,000 views at the time of writing.

Many urged local authorities, such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA), to intervene and take action against them.

Yet others claimed that such behaviour was unfortunately all too common now on the Causeway.

A few users also commented that more firm measures to separate the lanes were necessary — such as the placement of kerbs.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first case of drivers cutting queues on the Causeway.

Earlier this year, a driver used the dedicated lane for buses and lorries to cut the queue and was subsequently banned from entering Singapore.

Abide by traffic rules when on the Causeway

In light of the frequent congestion on the Causeway, cutting the queue while navigating it can be tempting.

However, such actions inconvenience other users and risk us getting served with penalties as well.

Hopefully, with the upcoming Hari Raya Haji holidays likely leading to increased traffic, this video will serve as a reminder for motorists to be considerate and refrain from queue-cutting on the Causeway.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook.