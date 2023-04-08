‘Meteor’ Seen In Sky Above Ang Mo Kio Is Actually Full Moon Behind Cloud

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

‘Meteor’ Snapped By Singapore Photographer In Sky Above Ang Mo Kio On Good Friday

Catching sight of celestial beings in the sky usually evokes a sense of wonder and amazement.

However, seeing a meteor seemingly heading towards Earth might evoke a sense of impending doom instead.

A Singapore photographer took a shot of just such a “meteor” in the sky above Ang Mo Kio.

However, on closer inspection, it’s actually the full moon hiding behind a cloud.

‘Meteor’ photos taken in Ang Mo Kio on 7 Apr

Netizen Jon Wesly shared the creative photos in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group on Saturday (8 Apr).

He said he took the photos in Mayflower Estate in Ang Mo Kio on Good Friday (7 Apr).

They were snapped between 10.03pm and 10.04pm that night.

Photos were of full moon behind cloud

Mr Wesly said that the photos he took were actually of the full moon behind a cirrus cloud.

However, he added that they did also look like an “asteroid” or “comet” hurtling towards Singapore.

What he probably meant was that it looked like a meteor.

The difference, according to NASA, is that asteroids are small rocky objects that orbit the Sun, while meteors are what happens when a piece of an asteroid breaks off and enters Earth’s atmosphere, turning into a streak of light in the sky.

Comets, on the other hand, orbit the Sun also but are made of ice and dust so they’re visible even when very far from the Earth. A meteor can also be formed from a piece breaks off from a comet.

Netizens praise photographer for his shot

Netizens praised the photographer for the inventive photo, pointing out that not only did he have to be at the right place at the right time, but be aware of what was in the sky and ready to shoot it.

Some also admitted that when they saw this photo, they also thought at first that it was of an “asteroid”.

One commenter shared their own photo of a cirrus cloud, which are typically wispy with long strands.

While shocking at first, the “meteor” over Ang Mo Kio thankfully didn’t cause much alarm, unlike the sinister dark clouds in Sarawak that unsettled residents there.

Featured image adapted from Jon Wesly on Facebook.