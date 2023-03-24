Moon & Venus Conjunction Seen In S’pore Night Sky On 24 Mar, Netizens Share Enthralling Photos

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Moon & Venus Seen In Conjunction In Singapore Sky On 24 Mar Before Lunar Occultation

Last month, the moon, Jupiter and Venus were seen perfectly aligned in a straight line in Singapore’s night sky.

On Friday (24 Mar) night, two of these celestial bodies — the moon and Venus — decided to cut out the third party and get up close and personal with each other.

Netizens shared several enthralling photos of the sight.

Venus seen near tip of crescent moon

People in Singapore lucky enough to catch sight of the celestial phenomenon shared photos on Facebook.

Most of their photos showed what looked like a star very near the higher tip of the crescent moon.

The “star” is actually the planet Venus, according to Space.com.

Moon & Venus in conjunction

Stargazers described the sight as the moon and Venus being “in conjunction”, i.e. seemingly extremely close together.

However, this is an illusion as the moon is 375,700 km from Earth and Venus is 185 million km away from us.

They seemed close because a lunar occultation was imminent, meaning the moon passed in front of the planet. Since the moon is closer to Earth than Venus, when the three line up in a straight line, the moon will block Venus from us.

Unfortunately, the occultation will not be visible from Singapore, according to in-the-sky.org.

A close conjunction will however be more widely visible from here, with the duo apparent till 9.26pm.

NASA said on Thursday (23 Mar), which would be Friday (24 Mar) in Singapore, the moon would be a “beautifully slim crescent” hanging just below “blazing bright” Venus.

The next night, the moon will hang above Venus, they added.

Netizens share photos of phenomenon

Many Singaporeans caught photos of the phenomenon from their homes, hovering above flats.

One managed to snap a photo of it above an MRT station 30 minutes before moonset.

Another netizen also shared a photo of the moon and Venus over the Marina Bay Sands.

The sighting was also apparent by those at the beach in the early evening.

One stargazer even recorded a timelapse video of the moon and Venus moving behind clouds together.

A breathtaking sight

Celestial phenomenons like these never fail to take our breath away.

Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the Moon-Venus conjunction tonight?

If you did, do share your photos with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Mohd Iszzuan on Facebook and Jer Jong on Facebook.