Migrant Worker Rescues Mother & Son From Bukit Timah Canal After Car Falls Inside

Migrant Worker Jumps Into Canal & Rescues Mother & Son After Accident

When a car falls into a canal, the lives of its occupants may be threatened.

That’s why it’s imperative that they’re rescued from there immediately.

Thankfully, a woman and her son who ended up in a canal after their car fell in were rescued by a migrant worker who acted quickly.

Accident occurred at junction in Bukit Timah

The accident occurred on Sunday (9 July) at about 12.20pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The car in question, a blue sport-utility vehicle (SUV), was driving along Queen’s Road in the Bukit Timah area when it approached the junction with Lutheran Road.

There, it reportedly collided with a black sedan travelling on Lutheran Road.

SUV spun several times before falling into canal

A man at the scene named only as Mr Zhuang (transliterated from Mandarin), who identified himself as a family member of the SUV driver, told Shin Min that the vehicle spun around several times after the collision.

It then crashed through the railing and fell into the canal.

According to a reporter’s observation of the aftermath of the scene, the railing had a gap where the SUV broke through, and it was cordoned off by the police.

The left side of the SUV, which was in the canal, was severely dented, and under its rear wheels was a portion of the railing.

Its front bumper was also almost completely detached, its licence plate had flown off and its front seat airbags were inflated.

The SUV was removed from the canal in the afternoon, in a process that took over one hour.

Migrant worker rescues 2 from canal

When the accident happened, a migrant worker named Kudia was nearby, working on the renovation of a nearby house.

The 35-year-old told Shin Min that he was on a lunch break with his colleagues when he heard several loud bangs and went outside to check it out.

He saw the SUV in the canal and a woman and boy getting out of it.

The woman asked the boy whether he was hurt, but the boy seemed shocked and didn’t reply, merely standing there in a daze.

Kudia immediately jumped into the canal and carried the boy, passing him to the other workers outside.

They also lowered a ladder into the canal for the woman to climb up. She was grateful and thanked them profusely.

Mother & son sent to hospital

In response to queries, the police confirmed that the incident involved two vehicles.

A 42-year-old female driver and 12-year-old boy were sent to hospital conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) for treatment.

Mr Zhuang, their family member said it was fortunate that the SUV didn’t overturn and the mother and son didn’t suffer any obvious trauma.

A 60-year-old female driver, who likely was driving the black sedan, is assisting the police with their investigations, which are currently ongoing.

Kudos to migrant worker for heroic canal rescue

While Singaporeans typically see migrant workers performing their duties every day, we may not really notice them.

However, it’s heartwarming to know that they’re ready to help out those in need during emergenices.

Kudos to Kudia and his colleagues for their heroic rescue act.

