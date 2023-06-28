55-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Skids On PIE & Falls Into Canal On 26 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

One Dead After Car Skids On PIE & Crashes Into Canal On 26 June

Less than a week ago, a fatal accident occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) where a 33-year-old man died.

On Monday (26 June), yet another accident happened on the PIE — this time claiming the life of a 55-year-old driver.

According to reports, the car was believed to have skidded along the road before plunging into a canal.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced the driver dead at the scene after the rescue.

Car skidded along PIE & plunged into canal

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the police received news of the accident at 4.53am on 26 June.

The car involved had skidded along the PIE towards Tuas before crashing into a canal near a slip road heading towards the city.

In a video posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, police could be seen cordoning off the right lane of a slip road at around 5.38am.

Meanwhile, a few SCDF vehicles were parked along the barricaded section.

Separate footage showed a crane lifting a car from the canal — presumed to be the wreckage from the accident.

55-year-old pronounced dead after being extricated

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF shared that they were alerted to the accident at about 5am.

The incident happened along the PIE at the slip road entering the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

When they arrived, they found the car overturned and partially submerged in the canal.

In order to rescue the driver, the SCDF deployed divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

Following the search operation in the canal, DART divers extricated the man from the driver’s seat.

Unfortunately, an SCDF paramedic then pronounced him dead at the scene.

Man dead after car skidded along PIE & crashed into canal

It’s truly a tragedy that two fatal accidents occurred on the expressway within days of one another.

Hopefully, drivers on the road will practice caution and safety even during non-peak hours.

MS News extends our condolences to the victim’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

