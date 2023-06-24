33-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Flips Over Multiple Times In PIE Accident On 23 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Dies After Being Thrown Out Of Car In PIE Accident On 23 June

A 33-year-old man passed away after the car he was driving was involved in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday (23 June).

He had reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which hit a barrier and another car.

His car rolled over multiple times before he was thrown out. Two other people were taken to the hospital.

Car rolled over multiple times during accident on PIE

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident occurred at 9pm on Friday (23 June).

A 33-year-old man had been driving his car on the PIE towards Changi Airport when he lost control of the vehicle and hit an anti-collision barrier near the Bukit Timah exit.

Footage of the accident on the SGRV ADMIN page showed the car seemingly hitting the barrier beside the right-most lane before swerving and hitting another car in the second lane.

The second car was pushed forward, while the first flipped over multiple times across the carriageway before landing on the road shoulder to the left.

Driver reportedly thrown out of vehicle

A separate video on the Singapore roads accident.com page showed the aftermath, with the first car’s four wheels pointing up to the sky.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the driver was thrown out of the car and had fallen onto the road.

Footage showed a blue tent beside the car, which could be proof of this.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to an accident on the PIE at about 9pm on 23 June.

They dispatched an ambulance to the scene. At the scene, paramedics pronounced one person, whom Shin Min identified as the driver, dead.

The SCDF conveyed another person to Tan Tock Seng hospital, though Shin Min said yet another also sustained injuries.

The latter stated that the 33-year-old driver of the other car, as well as a 23-year-old female passenger, were taken to hospital. They were conscious when paramedics arrived.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Since it’s hard to guess what circumstances may have led to the accident, let’s refrain from speculation. We hope the investigations will shed some light on what happened, to give the driver’s loved ones some clarity.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the driver’s family. May they find the strength to get through this difficult period.

