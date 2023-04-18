Moving Company Van Collides With Truck On PIE, 1 Driver Passes Away From Injuries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Moving Company Van Driver Passes Away After Vehicle Collides With Truck

On Monday (17 Apr), a moving company van belonging to Shalom Movers collided with a trailer truck on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Images show the van driver, a 26-year-old man, trapped in his seat.

Unfortunately, he was unconscious when taken to hospital and passed away from his injuries.

Moving company van collides with truck on PIE

The incident reportedly took place at around 2.35pm on Monday, along the PIE towards Tuas before the Pioneer Road North exit, authorities said.

Images were shared by the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

SCDF officers found the Shalom Movers van driver trapped in his seat. He was extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment, but was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He later passed away from his injuries.

A second person was also taken to hospital, although there are no further details at this time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Moving company providing assistance

Shalom Movers chief operating officer Gabriel Lam told The Straits Times (ST) that a company employee did pass away in the accident.

“We are in contact with the next of kin of our fallen colleague and will provide all the necessary assistance during this very difficult time,” he said.

“Shalom Movers will also provide its fullest assistance with all relevant investigations,” he added.

MS News offer our sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and we hope he rests in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.