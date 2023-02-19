Elderly Man Stops Car Along PIE To Ask For Directions, Driver Behind Tells Him Where To Go

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Stopped By Elderly Man Asking For Directions On PIE

It is quite common to be approached by the elderly for directions when out and about in Singapore.

Sometimes, we might be approached by a nice auntie at a shopping mall looking for the MRT station or an uncle looking for the washroom.

However, a group of people in Singapore was approached by an elderly man in the unlikeliest of places – in the middle of a highway.

This car’s driver and passenger were baffled as they wondered about the man’s situation.

Elderly man got off from his vehicle in the middle of the PIE

In a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante, an elderly man seemed to have stopped his white van in the middle of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

He disembarked from his vehicle and was seen approaching the car that the footage was originally from.

The people in the car expressed confusion towards the elderly man’s actions. The passengers could be heard saying to the driver, in Malay, “Kesian la, what is this uncle doing? Is he asking for help in the middle of the road? Ask him what he wants.”

The elderly man could be heard asking something inaudibly. The driver replied, “Further up, one more junction.”

This seems to indicate that the elderly man was asking for directions.

Netizens concerned for his safety

In the comments, netizens seemed equally baffled by the situation and expressed concern for the elderly man’s safety.

They urged OP to report this to the relevant authorities for the safety of the elderly man and other drivers.

Some speculate that the elderly man was a delivery driver who was unsure how to reach his destination.

That being said, other users agreed that the elderly man’s family should advise him not to drive at his age.

Call LTA if you need help

Stopping in the middle of an expressway and alighting your vehicle is extremely dangerous. With so many vehicles travelling at high speed, doing this puts you and others at risk.

While we may not fully understand the elderly man’s situation, we can’t stress enough the importance of planning your route before starting the journey.

If you ever get caught in a similar situation where you require assistance on the expressway, you can call the Land Transport Authority at 1800-2255-582. You can also check out the One Motoring website for more details.

Drive safely, everyone.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.