S’pore Migrant Worker Sent Home After Tuberculosis Diagnosis, Receives Donations To Repay Loans

Migrant Worker Abruptly Sent Back To Bangladesh After Tuberculosis Diagnosis

Being young and alone in a foreign country can be intimidating, what more if you’re at the mercy of authoritative figures. A migrant worker faced such a predicament when he was diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Receiving the diagnosis shortly after arriving in Singapore, he subsequently got even scarier news.

He had to return to his home country immediately, despite having gone to all odds to pay his way here.

Thankfully, kind strangers came together to raise funds to help cover his loans and agency fees.

Migrant worker diagnosed with tuberculosis after reaching Singapore

In a Facebook post today (5 Jan), local volunteer group ItsRainingRaincoats shared about the worker’s situation.

According to them, a young Bangladeshi worker not even 21 years of age arrived in Singapore two weeks prior.

Doctors later diagnosed him with tuberculosis, though it’s unclear when exactly this happened.

Soon after, he was allegedly “scheduled to be abruptly sent back to Bangladesh” at 5pm on Wednesday (4 Jan).

Strangers raise funds to help cover loans

As some of us may know, migrant workers often have to take out significant loans to fund their passage to Singapore, including costly agency fees.

Thus, having to go back so soon without an opportunity to earn money would have been a huge blow to the worker.

Thankfully, ItsRainingRaincoats learnt about his case just hours before his flight home and rallied together to help.

Within only two hours, they reportedly raised enough money to help him repay his loans.

A team member apparently rushed to Changi Airport and passed the worker the money mere minutes before he cleared immigration to get to his flight.

Thank you to all who contributed

With the donations, ItsRainingRaincoats hopes to relieve the young worker’s worries and burdens slightly.

They thanked everyone who responded quickly, for making the gesture possible.

Kudos to ItsRainingRaincoats and other organisations like them for supporting individuals in need.

