Migrant Workers Enjoy A Day Off At iFly Singapore
Migrant workers often time do not get to enjoy the simple joys in life.
The reality is that they spend most of their time either at their workplaces or cooped up in their dormitories.
With the help of Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), some migrant workers got to go on a lil’ trip to iFly Singapore.
The happy-looking bunch – all geared up – had a go at their first indoor skydiving experience.
Migrant workers experience skydiving at iFly as a special excursion
The migrant workers’ experience at iFly Singapore was shared on Facebook group Overseas Foreign Workers in Singapore on Tuesday (23 Feb).
They thanked TWC2 as well as MOM for giving them the opportunity to have some fun.
It is evident from their huge smiles that they thoroughly enjoyed themselves at iFly.
Ending experience with certification and donuts to boot
After the thrilling indoor skydiving experience, the workers were awarded certificates of participation.
The workers’ needs were taken into account too, with meals provided and what looks to be a dozen delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts after the challenging activity.
What TWC2 does
TWC2 is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote equitable treatment for migrant workers in Singapore.
It is commonplace for the agency to provide experiences like this to spark joy in these migrant workers’ lives.
Just this month on 7 Feb, TWC2 organised a carnival as they wanted to offer some “fun in the sun” for the workers.
They’d been cooped up in their dorms and worksite due to Covid-19.
If this warms your heart and you’d like to contribute to this cause in one way or another, find out more here.
Hope the workers had an enthralling experience
Judging from the photos, it seems like the migrant workers had an absolute blast at iFly Singapore.
We ought to treat them with respect and kindness for essentially being the building blocks of our society, and for plugging the labour shortage that not many citizens are willing to take on.
Above all else, kudos to TWC2 for this excellent initiative.
