2 Vintage Military Planes Collide At WW2 Airshow In Texas, 6 Feared Dead

2 WW2 Military Planes Collide In Texas Airshow On 12 Nov

On Saturday (12 Nov), two vintage military planes collided in mid-air during a World War Two airshow in Dallas, Texas.

The planes crashed to the ground, exploding into flames, sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky.

🚨#BREAKING: New angle of the mid-air collision 📌#Dallas l #Texas Watch as new videos shows a new angle of the mid-air collision shows B-17 and other aircraft flying formations at Wings Over Dallas air show when it was hit by a Curtiss P-36 Hawk and fell to the ground pic.twitter.com/8jU60aOol7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 12, 2022

According to an ABC News producer, at least six people are feared dead from the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have since launched an investigation into the accident.

Military planes collide mid-air during Dallas airshow

During the Wings Over Dallas airshow on Saturday (12 Nov), two historical military planes collided in mid-air at the Dallas Executive Airport.

ABC News reported that the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed around 1.20pm local time.

In videos of the event, the planes were seen crashing to the ground after colliding, before exploding. Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky.

Debris from the accident could be seen littering Highway 67 which was nearby. The airport grounds and a nearby strip mall were also part of the debris field.

Anthony Montoya, a witness who was at the event, said he was in “complete shock and disbelief”.

People at the scene were bursting into the tears at the sight, reported The Guardian.

At least 6 feared dead

After the incident, Leah Block, a spokesperson for the Commemorative Air Force, said emergency responders were working at the accident sccene.

At the time, she shared that there were five crew members aboard the B-17 and one on the P-63, a single-seat plane.

Later in the day, an ABC News producer shared on Twitter that all crew members, six in total, are feared dead.

There were reportedly no injuries to spectators or others on the ground, reported ABC News.

Collision under investigation

The Wings Over Dallas show, which was scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 Nov over Veterans Day weekend, brands itself as “America’s premier World War Two airshow”.

According to ABC News, there were anywhere between 4,000 and 6,000 attendees and volunteers present at the time of the crash.

After the incident, Texas governor Greg Abbott described the incident as a “tragedy”.

Commemorative Air Force CEO and president Hank Coates said counselling will be provided for first responders as well as attendees who witnessed the crash.

The FAA and the NTSB are now investigating the collision.

Featured image adapted from @OnDisasters on Twitter.