S’pore-Registered Mini Cooper Crashes Into Car In M’sia & Overturns, Passers-By Help Flip Vehicles

Singapore-Registred Mini Cooper Crashes Into Car In Kluang

A Singapore-registered Mini Cooper was recently involved in an accident with another car in the Malaysian town of Kluang, Johor.

Both vehicles were overturned and sustained heavy damage as a result of the collision.

Passers-by were seen later helping to free the drivers from the wreckages before flipping the overturned vehicles over.

Singapore-registred Mini Cooper gets into Kluang accident on 1 Apr

Two cars — a Singapore-registered Mini Cooper and a locally registered Toyota — were involved in the accident that took place in Kluang last Saturday (1 Apr).

On Tuesday (4 Apr), the daughter of the Toyota driver shared horrific dashcam footage showing how the crash occurred.

In the clip, the yellow Mini Cooper was seen executing a turn at high speed along the adjacent road.

The driver seemingly lost control and mounted the road divider, launching the Mini Cooper head-first into the dashcam vehicle.

The car was overturned to its side as a result of the collision. Its front windshield was also completely shattered.

Passers-by help to flip overturned vehicles

White smoke can be seen emitting from the Mini Cooper’s wreckage in another video showing the aftermath of the accident.

Several members of the public rushed to the scene of the accident, with some helping to free the individuals stuck in the vehicles.

In yet another clip, several passers-by were seen helping to flip the overturned cars.

Driver of Singapore-registered car was apparently looking at Waze app

In a Twitter thread, the daughter of the Toyota driver shared that fortunately, her father only suffered minor injuries.

She also shared that the driver of the yellow Mini Cooper admitted he was in the wrong.

He also said that he was using the Waze navigation app moments before the crash.

The Toyota driver is currently settling insurance claims which will reportedly take about a year, reported Malaysian news site Kosmo!.

The extent of the Mini Cooper driver’s injuries, if any, remains unclear.

