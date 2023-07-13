Miss Tam Chiak Opens Hougang Kopitiam With Actors Chew Chor Meng & Dennis Chew

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Miss Tam Chiak, Chew Chor Meng & Dennis Chew Open Kopitiam Together

Those living in the Kovan area will now have even more food options with the new kid on the block, Tam Chiak Kopitiam.

The new coffee shop is a joint venture by food blogger Miss Tam Chiak, actor Chew Chor Meng and actor/host/DJ Dennis Chew.

The trio dubs it “the most trendy coffee shop in Hougang”, featuring bright and bold colours, neon signage, and even a photo wall for diners.

What’s more, the kopitiam boasts 10 food stalls selling dishes ranging from classics like chicken rice and wanton mee to sweet offerings.

Miss Tam Chiak Kopitiam has 10 stalls

Miss Tam Chiak announced via Instagram on Tuesday (11 July) that the kopitiam had officially opened for operations.

On their Facebook page, Tam Chiak Kopitiam thanked those who supported them on the first day of operations.

They also apologised for “any disappointment” due to sold-out items” or “early closure”.

“Please bear with us during this soft launch as we fine-tune operations,” the kopitiam urged.

As it turns out, Tam Chiak Kopitiam will host its grand opening on 19 and 20 July — when all stalls will be ready to welcome customers.

Diners can look forward to an array of delicacies including Thai BBQ steamboat from 888 Mookata to Korean fare from Oppa’s Kitchen.

Meanwhile, those who are in the mood for heartier options can go for scrambled egg rice and the Singaporean staple, chicken rice.

What sets Tam Chiak Kopitiam apart though, is its dessert offerings.

Flakyhaus, a bakery serving cakes, pastries, and even doughnuts has also set up shop at the kopitiam.

Therefore, those who have a second stomach for dessert can look forward to sampling their sweet treats.

Dubbed ‘the most trendy coffeeshop in Hougang’

Apart from the food, the coffee shop stands out with its bright colours, bold design choices, and ambient lighting.

Customers who choose to dine in have the option of booth indoor and outdoor seats.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the kopitiam has 60 seats in total.

Tam Chiak Kopitiam also lives up to its self-proclaimed title as the “most trendy coffee shop in Hougang” with a simple yet tasteful photo setup for diners.

Now you can take a photo and prove to all your social media followers that you’ve been to the hottest new eatery in the neighbourhood.

Tam Chiak Kopitiam located near Heartland Mall

The new kopitiam is located near Heartland Mall and several popular eateries like Ponggol Nasi Lemak and Lola’s Cafe.

It’s also just a few minutes’ walk from Kovan MRT station.



Tam Chiak Kopitiam @ Hougang

Address: 212 Hougang St 21, #01-349, Singapore 530212

Opening hours: 6.30am – 12am daily

Nearest MRT station: Kovan

What’s more, the coffee shop’s long opening hours will suit everyone’s busy schedules.

More makan options for North-Easties

Apart from the three well-known owners, the exciting food options should be enough to entice customers to visit soon.

Folks living in the North-East, especially, will have somewhere new to have their next meal at.

Will you be paying the coffee shop a visit? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and TAM CHIAK Kopitiam on Facebook.