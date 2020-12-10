Maya The Missing Dog Has A Bandaged Paw & Was Last Seen Near Jurong Lake Gardens

Pet owners often share close bonds with their fur pals, so it can be a pretty distressing experience whenever they go missing.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), SOSD Singapore shared on Facebook about Maya, a dog with an injured paw who had gone missing.

She was last seen heading towards Jurong Lake Gardens.

Maya last seen along AYE at Yuan Ching exit

According to the Facebook post, Maya has an injured right front paw and had gone missing since about 4pm on Wednesday (9 Dec).

In another update that evening update, SOSD shared that Maya was seen along AYE near the Yuan Ching Road exit.

At the time, she was running along Yuan Ching Road towards Jurong Lake Gardens.

Maya the missing dog has blue bandage on right paw

Maya reportedly ran off after she was discharged from a veterinary clinic

The poor doggo has an injured right paw and can be easily recognisable from her blue bandage.

Keep a lookout for lost dog at Jurong

It has been almost a full day since Maya had run away but there has been no news of her since yesterday (9 Dec) evening.

With the heavy yesterday’s downpour and her injured paw, it is indeed worrying that Maya still has not been found.

If you happen to be in the vicinity of Jurong Lake Gardens, do keep a lookout for a dog with brown fur and a blue bandaged leg.

In the event that you do spot Maya, or have any information about her whereabouts, do contact Malina via her phone number available on the Facebook post here.

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, Maya can soon return to the safety of her home.

