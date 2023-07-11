German Businessman Found Dismembered In Freezer Of Thai Rental Home, Police Investigating 3 Suspects

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

62-Year-Old German Businessman Reported Missing Since 4 July Found Dismembered In Thailand

It’s not unusual when businessmen regularly travel to attend meetings.

However, when the wife of a German real estate tycoon noticed that her husband didn’t return for the night, she reported him missing.

Sadly, he would never come home again, as police found his body inside a freezer of a rental home in Thailand on Monday (10 July) evening.

He had been missing since 4 July. Investigations are ongoing.

Body parts of missing German businessman found in trash bags

According to AP, 62-year-old Hans-Peter Mack was last spotted in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, southern Thailand, a week ago.

His family had put up a missing person notice, offering a 3 million baht reward (S$116,000) to anyone with information on his whereabouts.

A week later on 10 July, police managed to locate Mack by sourcing CCTV footage from the area.

No other details were revealed regarding this. However, Thai media outlets published photos showing a man squatting next to the freezer.

Mack’s body had been mutilated and kept in several large trash bags inside the white freezer of a rental home in Chon Buri.

Forensic experts also retrieved a cordless chainsaw, hedge clippers, and two rolls of plastic from the scene.

Mack’s vehicle had traces of bathroom cleaner

Meanwhile, Mack’s Mercedez-Benz E350 was found in the parking lot of a condominium along Khao Noi Road.

The Bangkok Post reports that there were traces of coolant or bathroom cleaner on the seats and other interior parts of the car.

The spots that had been cleaned left behind solvent stains, indicating that the perpetrator intended to destroy the evidence.

Witnesses pinpointed two women getting out of the vehicle when the car was first parked there.

Another property broker, a German woman, told the authorities that she met Mack on 4 July to discuss potential business opportunities that could rake in “hundreds of millions of baht”.

However, they parted ways after the meeting ended.

AP stated that police discovered a large sum of money went missing from Mack’s bank account. They believe this likely had a connection to the crime.

Authorities are currently investigating several suspects, comprising German and Thai nationals.

