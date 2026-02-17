Mobile crane driver hits vehicles during turn at Pasir Ris, after two car drivers squeeze next to it

Mobile crane hits multiple vehicles while turning at Pasir Ris, pushing the cars into other vehicles

Dashcam camera footage showed a mobile crane driver hitting multiple vehicles while making a left turn at Pasir Ris.

The two car drivers squeezed into the lane adjacent to the mobile crane just before the crane driver made a turn.

The two-minute video was posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Wednesday (13 Feb).

Mobile crane turns, hits Volkswagen and BYD

The clip begins with the mobile crane driver waiting to turn at a junction.

While the mobile crane is in the leftmost lane, its right wheels are slightly encroaching into the middle lane as well, due to its size.

Two car drivers then squeeze in and line up alongside the mobile crane.

As the mobile crane turns, it inadvertently strikes the Volkswagen car. The impact pushes the car forward into a white BYD and a Tesla in an adjacent lane.

The Volkswagen turns sideways, scraping the Tesla’s side, while the mobile crane continues to turn.

The mobile crane driver continues on, seemingly oblivious to the accident. The Volkswagen driver gets out of the car and chases the crane.

It is unclear whether the mobile crane stopped after the incident.

Netizens react, say both parties to blame

Most netizens posited that both parties were to blame. However, some said the car drivers should not have squeezed alongside the mobile crane as its wheels were already encroaching into the adjacent lane.

Another netizen vented his frustration that the mobile crane driver acted as though nothing had happened and then drove off.

One commenter also theorised that the mobile crane driver may have been paying more attention to pedestrians crossing the road and did not notice the impact.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report had been lodged and that investigations were ongoing.

