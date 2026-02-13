Driver attempts to squeeze in between 2 other cars at Airport Rd, ends up damaging a car’s side mirror

Netizens jokingly suggested that the driver may have thought he was riding a motorcycle instead.

By - 13 Feb 2026, 12:22 pm

Failed attempt to squeeze between two cars along Airport Rd leads to damaged side mirror

A driver was caught on a dashcam camera attempting to squeeze his Mazda in between two other cars.

However, he failed to do so and instead damaged the side mirror of one of the cars.

The two-minute video was posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Wednesday (11 Feb).

At the time of writing, the viral clip has garnered over 315,000 views and 1,000 reactions.

Driver attempts to lane split, fails and hits car

In the video, a number of cars can be seen lining up as they approach a traffic bottleneck along Airport Rd.

A black Mazda then attempts to travel between the first and second lane.

mazda lane split

However, just as it is about to pass some cars, the Mazda hits the side mirror of a silver Toyota, bringing it to a standstill.

mazda hits car

The immediate impact is not captured by the dashcam footage from the car in the first lane.

But the damage is clearly visible, with the Toyota’s side mirror bent out of position.

side mirror hit

Both drivers then exit their respective vehicles to inspect the damage, with the Toyota driver snapping photos as evidence of the accident.

Netizens criticise driver for his actions

Many netizens criticised the Mazda driver and wondered if he thought the car had “transformed” into a motorcycle to even think about attempting the manoeuvre.

car identifying as motorbike

Another netizen questioned if the man thought he was partaking in a race.

formula 1 race

Others took a more light-hearted approach to proceedings, praising the Mazda driver’s “skill” in just about making it through unscathed.

mazda driver skill

