MPV driver sideswipes Porsche while attempting lane change at Stevens Rd, hits another vehicle

Netizens are split over who is at fault for the incident.

MPV sideswipes Porsche during lane change at Stevens Rd, leading to multi-vehicle collision

A lane change turned into a multi-car collision on 10 Jan when a private-hire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was sideswiped by a Porsche and then collided with another vehicle on Stevens Road.

The incident was captured in another car’s dashcam and later shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

MPV attempts lane change, collides with two vehicles

According to the post, the collision took place at about 11.40am along Stevens Rd.

Dashcam footage shows the Toyota Noah attempting to merge from the right lane into the adjacent lane on the left amidst heavy traffic.

toyota filtering lane

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Upon filtering into the left lane, the Toyota sideswipes a Porsche Macan that was going straight in the adjacent lane.

porsche toyota collision

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The force of the collision causes the Toyota to be pushed back into its original lane, where it then collides with a stationary Citroen.

toyota hits citroen

Source: SGRV on Facebook

After the incident occurred, the Porsche driver can be seen driving off.

porsche drives off

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Meanwhile, the driver of the Citroen car can be seen exiting the vehicle to check on the damage.

citroen driver exits

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Netizens split over fault

The incident sparked heavy debate online, with many suggesting that both cars were at fault for the incident.

both drivers fault comment

Source: Facebook

Others pointed out that the driver of the Toyota should have been more careful.

toyota driver fault comment

Source: Facebook

Some also questioned why the Porsche driver did not stop after the incident.

porsche hit and run

Source: Facebook

One user joked that it would be safer to take public transport, which they deemed “accident-free”.

take mrt comment

Source: Facebook

According to insurance companies, in the event of an accident, drivers should leave their vehicle in place, even if it obstructs traffic, in order to preserve the scene for investigation and insurance claims.

Additionally, it’s recommended to document the incident with photos.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

