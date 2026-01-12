Motorcyclist sent flying after crashing into car while running red light in Bukit Panjang, sent to hospital

Motorcyclist runs red light and hits car in Bukit Panjang, flips through the air before crashing down

A motorcyclist was flung into the air after running a red light and crashing into a car at a Bukit Panjang junction in the early hours of Sunday morning (11 Jan).

The rider was seen flipping multiple times before crashing heavily onto the road, prompting an emergency response and hospitalisation.

Motorcyclist speeds through red light, collides with turning car

The frightening footage from SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) started with the camcar making a right turn from Bukit Panjang Road to Jelebu Road.

It took place at around 4.20am on 11 Jan.

Behind it, a motorcycle moved at high speeds to go straight through the junction despite the red light.

The motorcycle slammed into a car that was also making a right turn.

The impact sent the rider flying off the bike, flipping head over heels several times in mid-air.

The rider then crashed violently onto the road and slid across the junction, coming to a stop roughly half an intersection away from the point of impact.

The motorcyclist was seen lying motionless on the road as the clip ended.

A photo of the aftermath of the crash showed visible damage to the car involved, with metal debris strewn across the road in front of it.

SCDF conveyed injured person to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed one person to the National University Hospital.

Additionally, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that the 25-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

He will be assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Netizens shocked by footage

Netizens reacted in shock at the violent accident, including at how far the rider flew.

Others called the motorcyclist “foolish” for running the red light, speculating that the accident would cause severe injuries.

An observant user also noted that a similar accident occurred at the same junction involving a motorcycle collision with a bus in Aug 2025.

Also read: Motorcyclist slams into bus at Bukit Panjang junction, rider sent to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.