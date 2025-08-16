Motorcyclist slams into bus at Bukit Panjang junction, rider sent to hospital

Motorcycle collides into bus at junction of Bukit Panjang & Jelebu Road junction on 15 Aug

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a bus at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Jelebu Road on Friday (15 Aug).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 2.20pm on the day.

This caused the front of the bus to crack, and the motorbike to skid across the road.

The motorcyclist was later seen sitting by the side of the road.

Motorcycle slams into turning bus at Bukit Panjang junction

Footage circulating online shows the bus making a right turn at the junction when it slammed into a motorcycle that was heading straight.

The impact caused the rider to fall onto the road, while the bus’s windscreen was smashed.

Some netizens speculated that the motorcyclist might have mistaken the green right-turn arrow for a green straight-ahead arrow.

Rider taken conscious to hospital

The 54-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital following the accident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old bus driver is assisting with investigations.

At about 3.30pm — an hour after the incident — the motorcycle was still seen on site along with police officers in the vicinity.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Telegram and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.